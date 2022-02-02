Carmichaels
Lloyd R. Shaffer, 64, of Carmichaels, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born August 19, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Merle L. and Pearl E. Clark Shaffer.
Lloyd resided in Cumberland Township all of his life and was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. He worked in structure demolition and also as an automobile mechanic. Lloyd was last employed as a caregiver in a group home in Washington County. He enjoyed showing his cars at car shows.
On August 19, 1995, he married Annetta J. Hill, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Lloyd R. Shaffer III (Sheila) of Carmichaels; a granddaughter, Alexa K. Shaffer; a brother, Ricky L. Shaffer (Joy) of Masontown; a sister, Vicky L. Novak of Greensboro; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Deceased are a brother, Merle E. Shaffer; a sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Dave Phillips; and another brother-in-law, Jeffrey J. Novak.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, January 28, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.