Lora Lynn Anderson, of Waynesburg, entered Heaven Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was born September 23, 1959, a daughter of the late Gerald L. Anderson and the late Nora Lou Garber Anderson.
She married Danny Ed Humble July 1, 1978, who entered Heaven November 28, 1986. They had three children, Rachelle Mae Humble Hedrick (Josh), Danielle Marie Humble Kerr (Justin), and Joshua Daniel Humble (Jess); and four grandchildren, Breanna Raquel Kerr, Bexley Marie Humble, Mackley Jay Humble and Danny Jay Humble, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by siblings, Danny Anderson (Shelby), Cindy Foor, Mark Anderson (Robin), and Connie Stevenson (Chuck); brother-in-law, Greg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Katchmark.
Lora graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1977. She worked many jobs in her lifetime and met so many wonderful people that helped mold her life. She tried to do her best, act her best and love her best.
The most life changing aspect of Lora's life happened as a teenager, when she accepted Christ as her personal Savior, and every day after that was a pleasure serving Him and walking in the way of the Lord. She longs to see you all again in Heaven.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, August 12, in Waynesburg Nazarene Church, 115 Deerfield Lane, Waynesburg. The service was led by Pastor Brian Miller.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGusipe Funeral Home and Crematory, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Danny Humble Memorial Fund to help other cancer patients in need. A check can be brought to the Celebration of Life or mailed to: Danielle Kerr at 1525 6th Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, made payable to Danny Humble Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.