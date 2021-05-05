formerly of Waynesburg
Lorena June Morris Sloan, 90, of Willoughby, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, in her residence.
Born June 23, 1930, in Waynesburg, she had lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving to Lake County, Ohio.
Lorena always put family first.
She was the loving mother of Kenneth E. (Janice) Williamson of Philadelphia and Helena Ruth (Terry) Collins of Willoughby; stepmother of John Michael (Beverly) Sloan of Cincinnati, Susan (Dennis) Wolfe of Kentucky and Jeffrey Sloan of Cincinnati; cherished grandmother of Kenneth Williamson Jr., Kevin Williamson, Tara Ward, Tracy Collins, David Collins, Steve Sloan, Amy Sloan, Christy Righter and Daniel Wolfe; the great-grandmother of Zach, Tori, Bella, Ashlyn, Kameron, Jaxson, Ricky, Ryann, Michael, Paige, Ellison, Cameron, Dean, Cailyn, Avery, Finn, Reagan, Andrew and Luke; and great-great-grandmother of Aria, Juliet, Marlowe and Cade.
Lorena was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter E. Sloan; and parents Kenneth A. and Martha R. Roche Morris.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMAHON-COYNE-VITANTONIO FUNERAL HOMES in Willoughby and Mentor, Ohio.
