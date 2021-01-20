Loretta Koscheck

Loretta "Babe" Koscheck, 83, of Prosperity, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, in her home.
She was born January 19, 1937, in Khedive, a daughter of the late Clinton and Dora Headlee Rush.
On November 8, 1956, she married Charles W. Koscheck, who survives.
Loretta was a driver for the Swartz School Bus Company in the McGuffy School District for 32 years. She loved working as a bus driver.
She was a long-time member of the Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg.
Babe enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She loved to entertain her great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and generously prepared food and baked goods for her family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are eight children, Cindy Koscheck of Sycamore, Sherry Diggs (Phil) of Waynesburg, Anna Spencer of Waynesburg, Dan Koscheck (Bonnie) of Taylorsville, N.C., Jerry Koscheck (Becky) of Jefferson, Violetta Kadar (Louie) of Clairton, Mark Koscheck of Waynesburg, and James Koscheck of Newton Conover, N.C.; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Roger Rush (Dawn) of Waynesburg; two sisters, Linda Bland (Charles) of Waynesburg and Ann Conklin of Crucible; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dave Rush and Joseph Rush; and seven sisters, Eloise Willard, June Booth, Ester VonDorn, Mary Peck, Janet Olive Phelps, Jean Crouch and Diane Ackley.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, in the Rolling Meadows Church of God, 595 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, with the Rev. Richard Berkey officiating followed by burial in Braddock Cemetery at Graysville.
