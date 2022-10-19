Loretta Merle Topolsky Weaver, 95, of Waynesburg, died peacefully, in her home, at 1:15 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 7:06 AM
She was born Thursday, November 11, 1926, in West Bethlehem Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Michael Akim Topolsky and Katherine Pietrzykowski Topolsky.
She was a 1944 graduate of West Bethlehem High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lance O. Weaver, whom she married February 10, 1948.
She was most recently a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church, but had been a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church for 60 years, serving in many volunteer roles.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Martha V. Paul Chapter. While never a member herself, she was very active in supporting her husband, Lance's activity in the Waynesburg Lions Club and District 14-M, and she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship by Lions International.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting and crafting. She also enjoyed travel, visiting 49 states over the years.
Mrs. Weaver was a school teacher early in her career, but then became a bookkeeper, working many of her years on High Street in Waynesburg for H.E. Milliken and Kenneth P. Milliken of Dunn-Mar Oil & Gas. She often did tax returns or bookkeeping work for others, perhaps most notably General and Governor Edward Martin.
Surviving are a son and his wife, Jeffrey L. (Robin) Weaver of Bridgeton, Mo. and Waynesburg; a sister, Gloria Topolsky of New York, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Michele (Isaac) Dodorico and Daniel Weaver, both of Florissant, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Skylar Hahn, Dallas Dodorico and Killian Dodorico; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, Lynn Weaver, who died in infancy; a brother, Alexander; and four sisters, Mary Durbin, Ellen Jackson, Dorothy Sokoloski and Nelma Rozak.
Burial was private at Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township, PA 15370.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12, with a short service to be held at 4 p.m. in The Denny House, 145 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Waynesburg, Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Waynesburg Lions Club and sent to P.O. Box 467, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For information, visit www.milliken-throckmorton.com.
