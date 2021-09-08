Dilliner
Lori Ann Johnson Danko, 48, of Dilliner, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, in U.P.M.C. Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Wednesday, December 6, 1972, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Connie Fortney Johnson of Maidsville, W.Va., and the late Terry Johnson.
Mrs. Danko enjoyed going to see movies, decorating for the holidays and shopping. She also enjoyed doing hair outside of work and collecting snowman. Lori especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She worked as a beautician at 3 C's Hair Salon in Morgantown, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard Danko. Also surviving are three children, MaKenzi Danko of Dilliner, and twins Kaitlyn Danko and Bernie "Bub" Danko of Bobtown; one sister, Lisa Johnson Jacobs of Morgantown; one brother, Mark Johnson of Maidsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Terri Johnson Keyser; and one brother, Michael Johnson, who died in infancy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, September 10, in the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
