Lori Beth Morris-Rush, 59, of Waynesburg, died at 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in The Washington Health System, Greene, in Waynesburg.
She was born Sunday, September 30, 1962, in Waynesburg. She was a daughter of the late Albert B. "AB" Morris and Priscilla McCollum Morris.
Mrs. Rush was a member of the W.W.J.D. Center, and a former member of the Rolling Meadows Church of God, both in Waynesburg.
Lori Beth was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1980. She loved reading, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and taking rides in the car.
For Lori Beth, Christmas was an all year event not just in December.
The past eight years she has been a driver for Kings Car Wash in Waynesburg.
Her husband, Ronald L. Rush, Sr., died June 6, 2020.
Surviving are three daughters, Kaleigh Rush, Raven (Chris) Braham, and Cheyenne Rush, all of Waynesburg; two sons, Ronald L. "JR" Rush, Jr., and Damien Rush, both of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Autumn Lynn Wilson, of Wadestown, W.Va., and Lexie Lucinda Morris, of Waynesburg; three brothers, Scott B. Morris, Ryan Douglas Morris, and Michael B. Morris, all of Waynesburg; the three Morris girls, Pam, Lida, and Kathy; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of the service, on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, with Rev. Charles McCollum officiating.
Burial will be in Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with cost.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
