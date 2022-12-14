Louis H. Jeffries, 74, of Waynesburg, died at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at home after a brief illness.
He was born Wednesday, May 13, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Harold Jeffries and Ruth Brock Jeffries.
He was a member of the Fairall United Methodist Church in Whiteley Township, Greene County, where he had held several different positions in offices over the years.
Lou loved camping and traveling with his wife, Sharon, as well as Mayzy and Tessa.
He was the director of environmental services at the Old Curry Home and later the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg. Lou later worked for Beechwood Court Assisted Living in Uniontown, retiring in 2018.
His wife, Sharon Kelley Jeffries, whom he married on October 5, 2002, survives; also surviving is one daughter, Jennifer (John) Hardin of Rices Landing; one son, Thomas Jeffries and Kim Howard of Greensburg; two sisters, Carolyn (Richard) Brumley of Waynesburg, and Dorie Meighen of Waynesburg; five grandchildren: Haley, Kirk, Chloe, Cole and John Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
There was a greeting of friends and a memorial service, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Fairall United Methodist Church, 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor James Dolo and Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County, PA 15370.
