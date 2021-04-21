Louise Anne Grillo, 86, of Rices Landing, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, in her home.
She was born June 2, 1934, in Cumberland Township, a daughter of the late Marion and Anna Zupancich Palone Sr.
Louise was a graduate of Jefferson High School.
She had worked at the former Woodville State Hospital and at Caputo's Restaurant in Dry Tavern.
On May 26, 1962, she married Louis H. Grillo, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Louise (Kevin) Kuharcik of Rices Landing, Karen (Scott) Ruscitti of Mather and Lisa Grillo (Dave Held) of Johnson City, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Katie and Louis Ruscitti.
Deceased is a brother, Marion "Butch" Palone.
In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends were received from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, April 21, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Company, 66 Bayard Avenue, Rices Landing, PA 15357, or Amedisys Hospice, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
