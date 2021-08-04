Louise E. McMinn, 91, of Industry, and formerly of Carmichaels, passed away at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
She was born August 20, 1929, in Amwell Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Harry and Florence Snyder Kitzmiller.
Mrs. McMinn graduated from high school in Elk Garden, W.Va. and attended Penn Commercial Business School in Washington. She enjoyed gardening, baking, homemaking and especially caring for her family.
On August 17, 1953, she married Walter Gareth McMinn, who died May 23, 2005.
Surviving are two sons, Arthur Gareth McMinn (Marilou) of Hobbs, N.M. and Eric Gordon McMinn of Industry; two grandchildren, Aimee Elena De Los Santos (Ramon) and Fabian Gutierrez (Jennifer); four great-grandchildren, Jimmy Trevino (Mayra), Jordan De Los Santos, Landon De Los Santos and Idalis De Los Santos; a sister, Carolyn Kelly of Ocean View, Del.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Decease is a brother, Marvin Kitzmiller.
Family and friends attended a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, in Greene County Memorial Park, 1003 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. The Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiated.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Carmichaels. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
