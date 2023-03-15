LuAnn Cipcic, 69, of Mather, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown.
She was born January 25, 1954, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John L. and Frances E. Rearick Cipcic.
LuAnn was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson - Morgan High School.
After graduation, she had worked at Echo Child Development and then later at the Intermediate Unit, as a teacher's aide.
LuAnn was a member of the First Christian Church of Carmichaels, where she had served as a diaconate.
She is survived by three sisters, Becky J. Cipcic, of Mather, Kristie (Dr. Eugene) Cipcic Hammell, of McMurray and Kathy L. Cipcic, of Mather; four nieces, Dr. Lauren (Matt) Hammell-Kiger, of Litiz, Elizabeth (Evan) Hammell-Henrish, of Oak Harbor, Wash., Stephanie (Kyle) Hammell-Kirkpatrick, of Pittsburgh and Claire Hammell, of Pittsburgh; a great-nephew, Nolan Alexander Kirkpatrick; and many cousins on both sides of the family.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are an infant sister, Sally Beth Cipcic; and maternal grandmother, Anna Mae Newell Rearick.
The family would like to thank the third floor staff at WHS Greene Hospital, Amedisys Hospice and Bella Healthcare Center, for the care they provided.
A graveside memorial was held at the Chapel Mausoleum, Greene County Memorial Park, 1003 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Arrangements entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the First Christian Church of Carmichaels or to the Alzheimer's Association.
