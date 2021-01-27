Lucille P. Whipkey, 92, of Carmichaels, formerly of Wind Ridge, passed away at 2:13 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, in her home. She was born October 7, 1928, in Rock Lick, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leslie and Della Mae Riggle Parson.
Mrs. Whipkey has been a resident of Carmichaels since 1966, where she was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a former member of Nebo United Methodist Church, West Finley. Mrs. Whipkey was a selfless servant to her family and friends.
On June 1, 1946, she married J. Dale Whipkey, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, David R. Whipkey (Kitty) of Carmichaels; two daughters, Judy A. Smith (Dave) of Rogersville and Nancy L. Mesich (Michael) of Waynesburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn Parson of West Finley and Dale Parson (Pauline) of Canton, Ohio; two sisters, Maxine Horr of Waynesburg and Mary Yost of Shinnston, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a grandson, David "Chunk" Whipkey; and two brothers, Robert Parson and Kenneth "Pete" Parson.
Family and friends we received Monday, January 25, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, January 26, with the Rev. Roger Saunders officiating. Interment followed in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a cancer society or charity of the donor's choice.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
