Lucille V. Policz, 95, of Clarksville, and formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 6:52 AM
She was born September 5, 1927, in Star Junction, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Gardner Scott and Zella Grimm Davidson.
Mrs. Policz was a 1946 graduate of Jefferson High School and Penn Commercial Business College. She had worked for Greene County Children and Youth Services, the South Penn Telephone Company, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Waynesburg and retired in 1992 as a secretary with the Jefferson-Morgan School District.
Mrs. Policz was a lifelong member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church and was affiliated with Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carmichaels. In her church in Jefferson, she served many years as communion steward and many other offices. In addition, she was a member of the Jefferson Senior Center, American Legion Post 400 Women's Auxiliary and the Greene County Association of School Retirees.
For several years, Mrs. Policz enjoyed bowling at Sahady Bowling Lanes in Jefferson.
On June 27, 1948, she married Robert Stephen Virgin, who died on March 29, 1953, from injuries sustained in a car accident. On August 28, 1959, she married Emil J. Policz, who died on October 25, 2010.
Surviving are a granddaughter, Yamilet Virgin Benavides (Dr. Edgardo) of San Antonio, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Carolina Benavides and Alejandro Benavidas; a brother, Raymond Davidson (Audrey) of Ambridge; and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, including her caregiver, Michelle A. "Micky" Smoggie of Clarksville.
Deceased are two sons, Dennis Ray Virgin, who died in infancy, and Robert S. Virgin; a sister, Audrey Bucciarelli; a brother, Robert L. Davidson; and her step father, Lloyd H. Davidson.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the funeral home. The Reverend Dayton D. Mix will officiate. She will be laid to rest privately with her second husband, Emil, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
For additional information, and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
