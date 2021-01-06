Lucy Mae Tennant, 75, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.
She was born September 15, 1945, in Jefferson Township, a daughter of the late William H. and Grace Lee Harvey Durbin.
Lucy worked as a maid and cleaning lady for several families in the Waynesburg area.
She enjoyed fishing, camping and just walking.
Surviving is a daughter, Betty Lou Williams of Waynesburg; and a son, James Temple of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Angel Dawn Berry, Michael Bryan, Rachel Bryan and William Joseph Huss; two great-grandchildren, Hunter Berry and Joshua Debolt Jr.; a brother, Harry S. Durbin of Spraggs; a sister, Emma Jane Knutson of Antelope, Mont.; and a stepsister, Dora Watson.
Deceased are four brothers, Harvey Albert Durbin, William Joseph Durbin, Jack Durbin and a brother in infancy; four sisters, Mary Martha Durbin, Betty Jean Sellers, Pearl Ann Damiani and a sister in infancy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.