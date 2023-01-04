Lucy Neel, of Charlotte, N.C., died on Monday, December 5, 2022, after a long period of declining health and a brief final illness. Her last days were spent surrounded by the love and care of a rich circle of friends and family.
Lucy was born on August 8, 1947, in Waynesburg, Pa., the third of five children of John Rush Neel and Blanche Neel (nee Neroni). She attended grade school in Mather and in Nemacolin, Greene County, Pa. The family moved to Central Florida in 1959. She graduated from Cocoa High school and then attended Florida State University and the University of Florida, where she graduated with a B.A. in History. She also completed a master's degree in Information Systems at Georgia State University and enjoyed a long, successful career in that field at IBM and at Dassault Systemes as a senior project manager until she retired.
Lucy was predeceased by her parents, and is survived by her four siblings,; her nieces; and nephew; brother, John Howard Neel (Susan) of Atlanta, Ga., father of Sarah Elizabeth, Lia Suzanne Zelazny (Joseph), Emily Jan Lemos (Joseph), and their children, John David, Peter James, and Rosemary Piper; sister Cheryl Neel Mendelson (Edward) of New York, N.Y. and their son James (Julia); brother, Nathan Norval Neel (Phoebe) of Cambridge, Mass.; and brother Glenn Charles Neel (Mae) of Maitland, Fla., father of Laura Anne (Nicholas) and Katherine Grace. Lucy is also survived by many cousins on both sides of her family.
Lucy was an active and devoted member of the Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church in Charlotte. Her many friends from that congregation gathered around her with unfailing help and care and affection throughout her long period of failing health and final illness.
Lucy was a passionate reader, a thoughtful and engaging conversationalist, and a fun-loving, game-player of cards, Scrabble, Wordle, crosswords and more. She had a loving heart and a gift for friendship. She cared deeply about her friends and took immense pleasure in their company. Although she was quiet-seeming, she was passionate about justice and goodness, and had a whimsical sense of humor, with a special delight in the ridiculous. It was always a pleasure to hear her break out in laughter which she readily did. Her laugh is one of the many things about her that we will miss and mourn. Her courage, sweetness, and capacity for love were large and undiminished to the end.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on January 7, at the Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church, 9704 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, North Carolina.
