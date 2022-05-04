Lynnette Rae Powers, aka "Nimi", 33, of Mt. Morris, has been cancelled Sunday, May 1, 2022, in her home. Literally blindsided by that age old nemesis named death. She leaves behind many great family and friends who will momentarily mourn her, but forever remember, details of which are too sordid for public mention.
Sleeping with a passion to see, know, touch, feel, and enjoy everything this big, beautiful world has to offer. She lived her amazing life to perfection. Savoring life's intoxicating vapors and living every moment in the now and to the fullest. She has at last succumbed to fate, fulfilled her destiny and gone full cycle, a loop in the vortex of eternity. High spirited, curious, happy, uncomplicated, inspiring, nurturing, and more than just slightly eccentric, fully conscious of the ebb and flow of life.
A muse to many, she vigorously supported everyone in their life's dance. She thought from an open heart (spirit). Always trying to make the world a little brighter. If she ever darkened any aspect of your life, it was not intentional and here in wishes to beg your forgiveness.
Sweet music, good wine, great friends and an awesome family. She set a standard of excellence in life that everyone should be so blessed as to experience.
If you know and love her, please don't grieve too hard or long and please accept these last words as an expression of her gratitude to everyone who chose to enrich her beautiful journey on this bountiful earth. May she have only taken the best piece with her and left only the best piece behind. It was only because you were part of it that her life was so wonderful. Please fill the void of her with love and joy. Share it freely as there is always more than enough.
Friends were received from 3 until 5 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, May 5, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349. Interment will be private.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.