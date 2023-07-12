M. Dolores Loar, 87 of Niles, Ohio, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, OH.
She was born May 5, 1936 in Mather, a daughter of the late Odel and M. Margaret Garris Anderson.
Dolores was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.
She served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Dolores then worked as a large press operator for Chrysler at the Twinsburg, Ohio plant.
She was a member of Grace Community Fellowship; Valley Senior Choir of Trumbull County and was well known for her whistling ability to carry a tune. She was also an avid card player with several card clubs.
On February 22, 1958 she married Jack E. Loar, who died October 2, 2004.
Surviving are seven children, Darrell Loar of Port Washington, Ohio, Kathy Loar of Girard, Ohio, Kevin Loar of Austintown, Ohio, Renee Loar of Niles, Ohio, Bonita Klingman of Niles, Ohio, Rachel Hollierhoek of Fort Erie, Ottawa, Canada, and Jack E. Loar Jr. of Baker, Colo.; 24 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren; several great-great- grandchildren; and three great-great-great grandchildren.
Deceased are a daughter, Amanda Loar; her siblings, Loretta Smitley, Evelyn Knisely, Robert O. Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, David Anderson, and Glen Anderson.
Family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., received on Monday, July 10, the hour of funeral services in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Rev. George Relic, officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force and the Greene County Honor Guard. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
