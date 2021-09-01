Clarksville
Madaline S. Hetrick Hayden, 71, of Clarksville, returned to her Heavenly home Saturday, August 28, 2021, after a valiant battle with a long illness.
Her devotion to her family and God's work in the church encouraged her daily. She touched many souls in her school teaching, ministry outreach at Clarksville Church of God. She is triumphant today with her Lord and her loved ones who have gone on before her, celebrating.
Madaline was born August 27, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Roy W. and Madaline V. Harvey Hetrick. Roy was a coal miner and Madaline was a cook.
She was a 1994 graduate of Waynesburg College with a BS in Elementary Education and was on the Dean's list.
Madaline was a substitute teacher for many years. She held an Ordination with the United Christian Ministerial Association of Cleveland, Tenn.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, drawing, playing the piano and learning new languages.
Madaline was blessed with a large and loving family. On February 3, 1982, in Carmichaels, she married her best friend, fellow parishioner James O. Hayden, who died January 21, 2018. Married for 36 years, she was a caring matriarch of her four children, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Surviving are daughters Dolores A. (Randy) Pritchard and Charlotte S. (Jerry) Friend; sons Bruce A. (Joyce) Black and Shane L. (Kristi) Black; sisters Vivian (Jerry) Gould of Washington and Karen (Charles) Brashear of Woodsfield, Ohio; brothers Clinton (Leona) Hetrick of Macedonia, Ohio, Willard (Dianna) Hetrick of Waynesburg, Roy D. (Connie) Hetrick of Greensburg and Kirk (Michelle) Hetrick of Clarksville; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Hetrick.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, is a brother, Wilbur Hetrick.
Friends and family were received from 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of funeral services, Wednesday, September 1, in BEHM FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. Frank Menhart officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
