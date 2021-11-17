Madalyn L. Whipkey Clutter, 88, of West Finley (Richhill Township), Greene County, died, on Sunday, November 14, 2021, in her home from complications of COVID-19.
She was born January 6, 1933, in Majorsville, a daughter of the late James Francis and Flora Marie Whiteman Amos, and had resided in Richhill Twp. all her life.
Mrs. Clutter was a member of the former Enon Baptist Church, and attended the Unity United Presbyterian Church at Graysville, for the past several years.
She was an avid flower gardener, and also enjoyed traveling for over 30 years, out west with her late husband, Herman to hunt deer, elk and bear as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Clutter was formerly married to the late Robert William Whipkey.
On March 22, 1981, she married Herman Samuel Clutter, Sr., who died May 12, 2007.
Surviving are two daughters, Chrystal (Kevin) Campbell of Wind Ridge and Teresa (John) Davis of Richhill Township; three sons, R. Gary (Donna) Whipkey of Graysville, David (Beth) Whipkey of Washington, and Kevin (Tammy) Whipkey of Richhill Township; a brother, Terry Amos; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; her special caregiver for the past seven years, a nephew, James Mayhle.
Deceased in addition to her parents and husband are a son, Donald Whipkey; a grandson, Jesse Lazear; three brothers, Charles, Cleo and Vernard Amos; two sisters, Elaine Davis and Frances Mayhle.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC in Rogersville, with Rev. David Lowe officiating. Interment will follow in Braddock Cemetery, Graysville.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.