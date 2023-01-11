Maggie J. Hillen

Maggie J. Bates Hillen, 89, of Darlington, PA, formerly of Waynesburg died at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Lakeview Personal Care in Darlington, PA.
She was born Sunday, April 16, 1933 in Masontown, a daughter of the late Charles Bates and Anna Mae Balsinger Bates.
Mrs. Hillen was a member of First Church of The Nazarene in Waynesburg. For over 50 years she taught Sunday School and was a Bible School teacher. Maggie was a stay home wife, mother, babysitter and caregiver for years.
Her husband of 62 years, Simon "Tim" W. Hillen, whom she married on Saturday, June 25, 1955 died June 9, 2017.
Surviving are four daughters, Rhonda (John) Stewart of Georgetown, Patricia (Blaine) Martin of Soldonta, AL, Lisa Eddy of Waynesburg, and C. Sue (George) Hillen-Jones of Moon Township; one son, John (Laurie) Hillen of Hanover Twp., 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family. Deceased are three sisters, Dorothy Bates, Gladys Stoner and Mildred Matusky; four brothers, William Bates, David Bates, Charles Bates and Edward Bates; and one son-in-law, Lawrence Eddy.
Friends will be received from 11 to 1 p.m. the time of service on Friday, January 13, 2023 in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH,Inc. 197 N. Maiden St. Waynesburg, PA 15370 Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director with Pastor Ted Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Twp., Greene Co., PA 15370 Information online ate www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.