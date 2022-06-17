Manus L. “Manny” Haywood, 92 of Mather, died Friday, June 3, 2022.
He was born June 17, 1929, in Dry Tavern, a son of the late Joseph and Grace Charlton Haywood.
Manny graduated from Jefferson High School.
He was a retired coal miner, having worked at Mather Coal Company and Gateway Coal Company.
Manny served in the United States Army during the Korean War and served in Newfoundland.
On November 24, 1950, he married Marlene A. Conner, who died August 4, 1995.
In high school he was a standout athlete, playing football, baseball and wrestling. In his adult life he played soccer and softball. He loved baseball and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Manny was a life member of the American Legion Post #954, a charter member of the Jefferson Hotel Football Club and a former member of the Elks Lodge in Waynesburg.
Surviving are three children, Larry B. (Kim) Haywood of Rices Landing, Bona (Craig) Smith of Carmichaels, and Robert Haywood of Mather; 10 grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Ross, Erin (Chad) Smith, Kristin (Ronnie) Haywood, Rebecca (Mike) Russell, Craig Smith II, Eric Haywood, Katherine (Ryan) Haywood, Joshua Haywood, Sarah (Travis) Capatoni, and Grace (Travis) Weston; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Johanne (Ed) Morris of Waynesburg.
Deceased is a son, Greg L. “Haywire” Haywood; and a sister, Maureen Shaffer.
Private services and interment are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
