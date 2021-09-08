Waynesburg
Marcia L. Randall Marsh, 71, of Waynesburg, died at 10:35 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg.
She was born Friday, April 14, 1950, in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Edmund Randall and Verna Mudge Randall.
Mrs. Marsh was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and arranging flowers. She was a homemaker.
Her husband, Albert B. Marsh, whom she married June 19, 2010, survives.
Also surviving are four sisters, Veronica (Gary) Hemenway of Mansfield, Julie (Jerry) Edgreen of Waynesburg, Melanie (Basil) Clark of Roseville, Denise (Chris) Talley of Mansfield, three brothers, Kent (Ruth Ann) Randall of Rochester, N.Y., Edmund Randall of Waynesburg and Kevin (Karen) Randall of Ambler; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, in the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, with the Rev. Alan Petke officiating. Burial was private.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
