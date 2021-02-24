Margaret A. Mayhew Blair

Margaret A. "Peg" Mayhew Blair, 81, of Waynesburg, died at 2:25 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Friday, March 10, 1939 in Carnegie, a daughter of the late Delbert Mayhew and Marie Herman Mayhew.
Mrs. Blair was affiliated with the First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg. Peg had been a member of the Waynesburg Lions club for over 30 years having joined in 1991. She had served as secretary of the club since 2013. In addition on the District level she was a member of the Hearing Preservation, Awareness and Action Committee and one of the Districts Representatives to the Western PA Hearing Foundation. She also served as a convention representative. Peg had served two terms as club president, one in 2004 and the other in 2011. She had also served as the board chair for the Washington County Blind Association. Peg was an avid traveler and had traveled the world.
She was an excellent seamstress and loved to cook and do gardening. She was the Executive Secretary for Alltel Telephone Company for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Blair whom she married on April 28, 1984.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tracy (Ray) Mullaney, of Baltimore, Md., Terri (Sanford) Blair-Stern, of Philadelphia, two sons, Rodney A. (Donni) Blair, of Houston, Tex., and Chuck (Wendy) Blair, of Lancaster, seven grandchildren, and two brothers,Edward Mayhew, of San Diego, Calif., and Kenneth Mayhew, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Liz Mayhew.
At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation or service. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private. The family ask that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Waynesburg Lions Club P.O. Box 467 Waynesburg, PA. 15370 Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
