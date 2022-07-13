Margaret C. Fike Ross

Margaret C. "Peg" Fike Ross, 81, of Waynesburg, died at 6 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Friday, August 16, 1940 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Joseph W. Fike and Effie Mae McDowell Fike.
Margaret was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ruff Creek. She enjoyed reading and going to her sons' baseball and softball games. She had worked for the former Bell Telephone Company as an operator and was a homemaker.
Surviving are two sons, Lloyd "Tag" Ross Jr. and Michael Ross, both of Waynesburg; five grandchildren: Gabrielle Ross, Chawney Kaisner, Tiffany Simms, Hunter Ross, and Ava Ross; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are one son, Joseph W. Ross; one sister, Inez E. Horner; and three brothers: Martin Louis Fike, Robert C. Fike, and Jack A. Fike.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370; where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 with Rev. David Earnest officiating.
Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. Information available online at milliken-throckmortonfh.com
