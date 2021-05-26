December 1, 1935 -
May 19, 2021
formerly of Carmichaels
Margaret Crago Christopher passed away peacefully, at her home in Casa Grande, Ariz., Wednesday, May, 19 2021.
Margaret was born to John Hays Crago and Emma Ellen Provance in Carmichaels.
She was married to Larry O'Neal Christopher. Together they traveled extensively over the U.S.A. and Canada for Larry's job as a pipeline worker and raising four children, eventually settling in Casa Grande, Ariz. in 1969. They were blessed with 69 wonderful years of marriage.
Margaret was a beautiful, kind, loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, whose presence will be greatly missed. She loved to crochet, making 90 plus afgans which bless the homes of many family members and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Terri Wilson (James) of Little Elm, Texas and their sons, Gary of Dallas, Texas and Gregory (Rachel Verosko) of Columbia, Md. and and their two children, Loreley and Everett.; Cindy Sherman and her son, Michael Stuart Sherman II of Flagstaff, Ariz. and son, Jeff Christopher of Portland, Ore.; granddaughters, Carla (Richard) Martinez and son Quentin of Casa Grande, Ariz., Sarah (Jason) Mena of Chandler, Ariz. and Peggy (Francisco) Morales of Casa Grande, Ariz. and their children Capri, Catalina, and Roy and a son, Noah Gomez; brother, John Hayes Crago II of Sacramento, Calif.
Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Larry O'Neal Christopher Jr; and sister, Mary Ellen Bales.
