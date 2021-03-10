Carmichaels
Margaret E. Cunningham, 67, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the Washington Hospital.
She was born August 29, 1953, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William C. Rowan and Sarah Campbell Rowan.
She was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
Margaret resided most of her life Greene County. She had worked in the kitchen at the Mount Morris Truck Stop. She participated in Greene ARC and enjoyed going to Pathways. Margaret attended church when her health permitted and was a social member of the Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Surviving are three sisters, Janet Roseck of Hopwood, Goldie Mitchell of Bitner and Shirley Hiranoga of Santa Anna, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a sister, Gloria Jean Rowan; and four brothers, George William Rowan, Jay E. Rowan, Frederick Arthur Rowan and Kenneth Robert Rowan.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Scottdale Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to BEHM FUNERAL HOMES INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
