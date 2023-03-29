Margaret Eunice Lutz, of Jefferson died at 4:41 am on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Evergreen Personal Care Home in Waynesburg, PA.
She was born January 31, 1927, in Jefferson, a daughter of the late John Scott Minor and Charlotte Rogers Minor.
Mrs. Lutz was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Waynesburg College (University) in 1949. She taught in the Centerville School District and was a home school teacher for the Jefferson-Morgan School District before devoting her life to her family and community. She resided in the Jefferson area her entire life.
She was a woman of faith and was a past member of the Jefferson Presbyterian Church. She also attended the Jefferson Nazarene Church and the Clarksville Christian Church where she was the organist and adult Sunday school teacher. Eunice served as the Jefferson Boro Auditor for several years. She was also a member of the Jefferson Filer Sadler Legion Auxiliary.
Mrs. Lutz enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren. She loved animals, music, sewing, reading, and gardening. She was a wonderful grandmother, mother, friend, and neighbor to all who knew her.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Bob) Morris of West Mifflin, and Adrienne (Dale) Davis of Jefferson; four grandchildren, Travis (Jen) Largent, Carly (Billy) Myers, Drew Davis, Dylan (Madison) Davis; two great-grandchildren Mack and Roland; a sister, Cindy Marella of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are her beloved husband, Robert H. Lutz, whom she married on June 9, 1950, and he proceeded her in death on May 15, 2001. Also deceased are a brother, John. S. Minor; two sisters, Emily Behm and Jean Newell; a grandson, Daniel Largent; and a great-grandson, Oliver Myers.
In honor of Eunice's wishes, services and interment will be private.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Evergreen Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice Care for providing care, comfort and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clarksville Christian Church, 330 Market Street, Clarksville, PA 15322 or the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
