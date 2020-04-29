Margaret Helen Randolph, 102, of Carmichaels, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born June 20, 1917, in Khedive, Greene County, the third child of the late Ernest E. and Ethel Mt Joy Areford.
Mrs. Randolph was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Harold Randolph, who died December 13, 2015. Also deceased are two brothers, Leonard Areford and Ervin Areford; and a sister, Velma Areford Ketter.
Surviving are a sister, Edna Areford McClure of Bridgeville; nieces and nephew, Carol Areford Krappas and Linda Areford Brown (Ron), of Ross Township, Shirley Ketter Bartel of Pittsburgh, Velma Ketter Mulhorn of Cheswick, and Robert McClure (Peggy) of Carmichaels; and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Randolph was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School and California State Teachers College. She taught third grade for 35 years at the Crucible Elementary School. She was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels, the Carmichaels Grange No 1389 and the Pennsylvania State Teachers Association.
The staff at Mount Macrina Manor provided wonderful care.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Yoskovich Funeral Hone 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, Pa. Private interment will take place at Greene County Memorial Park. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made in Margaret's honor to the memorial fund of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
