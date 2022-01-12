formerly of Waynesburg
Margaret L. Davis Conklin, 102, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Sunrise Assisted Living in Upper St. Clair.
She was born Sunday, May 11, 1919, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Harry Davis and Bertha McClelland Davis.
Margaret was a member of the Washington St. United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where she was a member of the Friendly Circle Sunday School Class. She was a graduate of Nineveh High School and was a former member of the Waynesburg Senior Center. Margaret enjoyed oil painting, tole ware painting, crocheting, sewing, quilting and reading.
During World War II, she worked at the McCrory's Five and Dime Store in Waynesburg as a sales clerk and was a homemaker.
Her husband, Robert I. Conklin, whom she married November 13, 1942, died February 22, 2009.
Surviving are one daughter and her husband, Lucinda and Steven West of Washington; three grandsons, David (Kim) Warzinski of Bethel Park, Kyle (Angela) West of Potomac, Md., and Nathan (Julie) Alfano of Niceville, Fla.; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Lemley of Washington, and Patricia Bleakney of Aurora, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Helen McCullough; and one brother, H. Richard Davis.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A graveside memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced.
MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Jimmy V. Cancer Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.