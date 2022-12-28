Margaret Lorene "Peggy" Calvert Dulaney, 78, of Waynesburg, died at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at home.
She was born Friday, March 31, 1944 in Blacksville, W.Va. A daughter of the late Delbert Calvert and Donnis Moore Calvert.
Mrs. Dulaney loved dogs and flowers. Margaret also enjoyed cooking and baking. When her health permitted she was a caregiver to many in Greene County and was a Homemaker.
She is survived by her Husband, James M Dulaney, whom she married on July 19, 1968.
Also surviving are a son, Michael C. Dulaney, of Waynesburg, a step-daughter, Beth Dulaney Sabo, of Carmichaels, two step-sons, Quintin (Hilda) Dulaney, of Waynesburg, and Jim (Dawn) Dulaney, of Mt. Morris, three grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, a sister, Ruth Evelyn Wise, of Mather, and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Martha Wylie; two brothers, Charles Calvert and Leonard Calvert who died in infancy.
At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director,197 N. Maiden St Waynesburg, PA 15370 Have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial is private. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
