Margaret Pearle Fox Pettit, 100, of Mt. Morris, died at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the home where she was born.
She was born Wednesday, September 28, 1921, in Mt. Morris, a daughter of the late Ray Fox and Bertha Headlee Fox.
Mrs. Pettit was a 63-year member of the former Shannon Run Methodist Church. She was a former adult Sunday school teacher for 52 years and the former program chairperson for the United Methodist Women. When her health permitted she was a hospice volunteer.
She worked as a secretary for the Hazel Atlas Glass in Washington, and had also worked as a bookkeeper at Gimbel's Department Store in Pittsburgh. She then worked as a secretary for West Virginia University retiring in 1983 after 26 years for a total of 43 years in bookkeeping.
She was a 1939 graduate of Mt. Morris High School and Penn Commercial College in Washington, Class of 1940-1941.
Her husband, William Silas Pettit Sr., whom she married July 21, 1950, died September 6, 2002.
Surviving are five step-grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her caregivers, Clara Lou and Bruce Eddy of Core, W.Va., and Dale and Jackie Patterson of Mt. Morris; as well as several other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are one stepdaughter and one stepson; two brothers, Victor Patterson and Frank Fox.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, with Pastor Joe Adams and Pastor Samson Samuels officiating. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
