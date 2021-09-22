Holbrook
Marie S. Watson, 93, of Holbrook, died at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in her home.
She was born Saturday, September 24, 1927, in Rogersville, a daughter of the late George Wesley Stockdale and Alene Morris Stockdale.
Mrs. Watson attended Rogersville United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Greene County Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Watson was an Avon representative for several years, but her main focus was as a homemaker, raising her eight children and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, taking care of her flowers and her beloved Paris, Angus, Panda and Mila.
Her husband, James L. Watson, whom she married Saturday, October 17, 1942, died August 18, 2006.
Surviving are four daughters, Anita L. Bostjancic of Pittsburgh, Barbara L. Mooney of Sycamore, Nanette L. Beazell of Waynesburg, and Becci L. Watson of Holbrook; four sons, James L. Watson Jr. of Holbrook, George L. Watson of Hickory, Harry L. Watson of Tennessee and Barry L. Watson of Rogersville; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased is one grandson, Justin L. Watson; and one brother, Lawrence Stockdale.
Funeral services are to be private and held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor David McElroy officiating. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNREAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Interment will be in Greene Co. Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
