Marilyn L. Banghart, 82, of Waynesburg, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 31, 2021, in her home. She was born September 6, 1938, at home in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late George and Elsie E. Goldstrom Cales.
Mrs. Banghart was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School and enjoyed cooking, entertaining and traveling. While she resided in Miami, Fla., she also enjoyed Latin dancing and swimming and snorkeling in the ocean. For 40 years, Mrs. Banghart served as an officer including the president of the Auxiliaries of Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts in Miami, and for Post 3491 in Carmichaels. Her last residence was at Gateway Senior Living in Waynesburg, where she enjoyed many friendships and experiences.
Surviving are a sister, Vivian Cohen of Tiverton, R.I.; nieces and nephews Shelley Ellis (Chuck), Terry Pecjak (Frank), Roberta Ferguson (Charlie), Dr. Tracey Cohen (Oscar Cruz) and Mark Danforth; and several great-nieces a nephews.
Deceased are her husbands, Danny Krutko, David Wilder, Howard Banghart and John Waggett; two sisters, Evelyn Rulong and Gladys A. Danforth; two nephews, Bill Rulong and Dennis Danforth; and a niece, Deeva Jo Dulaney.
There will be no public viewing and a celebration of Mrs. Banghart's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 5, in Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491, Carmichaels.
Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491, 550 W. George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
