Marion M. Berryhill, a former high school teacher and beloved member of the Waynesburg community, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington Hospital. She was 90 years old.
On April 12, 1932, Marion was born in Greenock, Scotland to Willy and May McInnes McCall.
Mrs. Berryhill came to the United States with her husband, Charles A. Berryhill, who survives. Marion corresponded with Charles for two months prior to meeting him for the first time at a train station in Glasgow, Scotland and, after a two-day courtship, they were married January 24, 1957, in her hometown of Greenock. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
She is a 1969 graduate of Waynesburg College (University) with a degree in English and a minor in Education. While there, she was a member of the Psi Chi psychology society. She continued her education by earning a Master's in Education from West Virginia University in 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. Berryhill shared a passion for teaching, travelling, and socializing that fueled their love and companionship.
She began her career as the executive secretary to Waynesburg College's (University) President, Dr. Rich Stewart. From there, she accepted her first teaching position at McGuffey High School, where she taught English. She also taught English and French in the Carmichaels Area School District before teaching 21 years at Waynesburg Central High School, where she taught College-bound English Language and Literature, Mythology, and Folklore. Former students will remember her kindness, high academic standards, and endearing Scottish accent.
Mrs. Berryhill was involved in several organizations, including the Rho chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Society, the Eva K. Bowlby Library Club, the Waynesburg's Women's Club, the Greene County Association of Retired School Employees, and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she participated in Bible study groups.
She enjoyed travelling to Europe to visit family and friends. She also enjoyed collecting stamps, reading, sewing, music, and theater.
In addition to her husband, Marion is survived by a sister, May McCall and brother-in-law Hugh McCall; nephews, Graeme McCall (Rosalind) and great-grandnieces Kennedy and McKenzie, and Stuart McCall (Helen) and great-grandnieces Hilary and Alice and great-grandnephew Christian; as well as many friends here and abroad.
A memorial service will be announced at a future time in the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waynesburg University, First Presbyterian Church and Bowlby Library.
A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.
