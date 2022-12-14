Marjorie "Marge" Edyth Bissett, 93, of Waynesburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Sweetbriar Assisted Living, Dunbar, W.Va., with her family by her side.
Marjorie "Marge" Edyth Bissett, 93, of Waynesburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Sweetbriar Assisted Living, Dunbar, W.Va., with her family by her side.
Born March 27, 1929, in Wind Ridge, the daughter of the late LeMoyne and Anna Mae Jones Staggers.
Marge was a resident of Franklin Township since 1953. She graduated from Richhill High School in 1946. During her high school career, she was a cheerleader and a drum majorette.
Marge was a member of the 1st Christian Church, in Waynesburg.
She married George Vernon Bissett, Sr., on April 25, 1947, and they were happily married for 47 years until his passing on October 24, 1994.
Marge was employed in the East Franklin Grade School cafeteria, as a cook for 10 years, until her retirement. She was a member of the former Loyal Temperance Legion, Waynesburg, a lifetime charter member of the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C., member and past president of the GasCo Club, member and past President of the Children's Literacy Guild and member of the former Eastern Star Emerald Chapter 135, Waynesburg.
Marge enjoyed traveling and golf when her health permitted.
She is survived by two children, Linda (Tim) Clark, of Charleston, W.Va. and George V. (Doc) Bissett, Jr., of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Tiffany Clark, Ty Clark, Tanner Clark, Kayla Wood and Travis Bissett; eight great-grandchildren, Brendan Wood, Brelynn Wood, Landon Wood, Eli Wood, Adrian Bissett, Ariana Bissett, Brantley Clark and Mason Clark; one sister, Juanita Staggers, of Rockville, Md.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marjorie Elizabeth Clark; a great-grandson, Dylan Wood; and a brother, Kermit Staggers.
Friends will be received from 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
