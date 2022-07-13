Marjorie Gapen Webb, 34, of Canonsburg, formerly of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a brief illness. She was born October 29, 1987, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Harley M. and Janet L. Kurin Gapen of Greensboro.
Marjorie was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Resource Management from Penn State University.
In 2011, she began working as a project environmental specialist.
Marjorie was a Methodist and was active in 4-H from age 6 through college. Marjorie was an avid supporter of PSU Football. She enjoyed fishing, travel, flowers, and her dogs, Sara and Lee.
On May 23, 2015, she married her loving husband, Donald R. Webb III, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her parents and husband, are a brother, Harley J. Gapen (Heather) of Greensboro; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald R. Webb Jr. of Elverson, and Suzette I. Webb of Devon; a sister-in-law, Emma J. Qureshey (Mustafa) of Missouri City, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Hattie J. Gapen, Katie Eitner, Samantha, Jackson and Charlotte Qureshey.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, with the Rev. Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment followed at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
