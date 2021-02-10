Mark A. Sotak, 58, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 28, 2021, in his home.
He was born April 6, 1962, in Brownsville, a son of the late Karen S. Jones and Michael Sotak of Lambsburg, Va., who survives.
Mark was a 1980 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School and also attended Penn Commercial.
He had been employed by Warehouse Company and the Meadows Racetrack.
Surviving, in addition to his father, is his companion, Ninamosha King of Jefferson; two children, Brittney Sue Ellen Sotak of Brownsville and Mark A. Sotak of West Brownsville; a sister, Amy Lynne Urani; two nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.
