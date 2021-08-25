Mark A. White Sr., 62, of Claysville, formerly of Fredericktown, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, after fighting a lengthy illness.
He was born April 3, 1959, in Belle Vernon, a son of the late Donald and Lillian Sweany White of Fredericktown.
Mr. White was a 1977 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.
He was employed by East Bethlehem Township, retiring after 23 years of service, and then went on to be employed by PennDOT, retiring in 2011.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman who loved the wilderness and enjoyed camping with his family and hunting and fishing with his boys. In his final years, he found peace at his home in Claysville, sitting on his deck with his dog Buddy, taking pictures and watching his many deer and animals that would come into his yard every day.
Surviving are two sons, Eric White of Claysville and Mark White Jr. of Pittsburgh (currently residing in Indianapolis); a sister, Judith Gabehart of Campbellsville, Ky.; a brother, Donald White Jr. of Fredericktown; many nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Nancy Goodroe.
Friends were received Thursday, August 19 in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, with Pastor Sheldon Barnett officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.