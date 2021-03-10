Mark Barnes, 59, of Waynesburg, passed of cardiac failure Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in his home.
Mark was born and lived several years in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Karen.
He is survived by his sister, Fran Barnes of Morgantown; a sister, Jane and husband in Florida; and a brother and his wife in Charles Town, W.Va.
Mark was a 1979 graduate of University High School. He was an honors graduate at Fairmont State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Services and was a member of its International Honor Society in Social Science. He was primarily engaged in various retailing efforts during his career and had retired.
Mark was a member of the United Methodist Church and volunteered his services vital to helping people in need, worthwhile causes, and the community.
Hastings Funeral Home of Morgantown, was entrusted with the arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family held a private graveside service, with interment at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Cheat Lake, W.Va.
The moment in February that you left us - our hearts split in two; one side filled with memories, the other side died with you. Remembering you will be easy, we will do it every day, but missing you is a heartache that will never go away. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, while life goes on without you, it will never be the same. RIP.
