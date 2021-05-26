Carmichaels
Mark Wayne Pratt, 60, of Carmichaels, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 20, 2021, in his home. Born July 17, 1960, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late Delmar Wayne and Esther Sicklesmith Pratt.
A 1978 graduate of Carmichaels High School, he was employed at Hinerman's Automotive NAPA Store in Waynesburg for the past 20 years, and had formerly worked at LeDon's Auto Parts in Masontown. To relax, Mark enjoyed fishing, but his spare time with taken up with writing and recording country music, which he performed under the stage name of Mark Austin.
Surviving is one brother, Russell Pratt and wife Virginia of Greensboro; one sister, Tammy Kennedy and husband Robert of Mount Morris; several nieces and nephews and their families; his girlfriend, Lisa Teagarden of Fairmont, W.Va.; and many friends.
His family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, May 25, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, Director, with the Rev. Frank Menhart officiating. Interment followed in the Garards Fort Cemetery.
