Marla Jean Walker, 76, of Nemacolin, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in her home.
Marla was born July 6, 1945, a daughter of the late Junior Eugene and Esther Mae Kenley Gency.
On September 6, 1962, Marla married Charles "Bud" Walker Jr., who passed away April 23, 2018. Also deceased are two siblings, Diven E. Gency and Donna M. Boyd.
Mrs Walker is survived by four children, Charles M. Walker III (Elizabeth) and Eugene Scott Walker, both of Carmichaels, John Thomas Walker (Peggy) and Krisann Walker Tackett, both of Nemacolin; and a granddaughter, Kayla Brown, who was raised by Bud and Marla; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Terry Gency of Nemacolin, Thomas A. Gency (Lori) of Inverness, Fla. and Richard Gency (Susie) of North Carolina; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
Marla was an active member of the former Carmichaels Free Methodist Church and helped at the Corner Cupboard Food Bank in Waynesburg for numerous years.
Funeral arrangements are private, and services are being handled by Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., Carmichaels, 724-966-5100.
