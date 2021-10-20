Martha L. Bennett Rush, 77, of Carmichaels, died Sunday October 17,2021 in her home.
Mrs. Rush was born April 2, 1944 in Lamberton, Fayette County, the daughter of the late Lida and Margaret Cutwright Bennett.
On May 28, 1966, Martha married her beloved husband, Robert Edward Rush who died October 15, 2015.
Martha is survived by her son, Robert E. Rush II (Alex Martinez); 2 grandchildren, Mark W. Kramer (Fiancee Bethany Corder), and Mary Harwood (Justin); and a brother, Donald Bennett (Pat).
A daughter, Robin Kramer, is deceased.
Martha was a graduate of German Township High School, and retired as an Office Services Manager at Marymount University in Arlington Va.
She was a devout member of the First United Methodist Church and The Methodist Women. Martha was a regular attendee at Sunday School and helped at the ACTS shop and church dinners.
She enjoyed visiting with her loving son, wherever he worked in the country. Gardening was a pastime pleasure.
Family and Friends will be received in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels PA. 724-966-5100. Paul M. Lesako Funeral Director/Supervisor, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday October 20, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday October 21, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Carmichaels with Reverend Dayton Mix officiating.
Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg PA.
