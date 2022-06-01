Martha P. Tharp, 94, of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at home.
She was born August 23, 1927 in Brock, a daughter of the late Guernie Willis Brock and Jewell Bell Lemley Brock.
She had attended Whiteley Creek Church.
Martha was employed at the former Burkowitz pajama factory, Lee's Dress Shop, manager of the Waynesburg Montgomery Ward Store, and the Waynesburg and Washington Ben Franklin stores.
She was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and actively involved in the Daffodil Day sales, a library volunteer, Waynesburg Hospital escort and gift shop volunteer, a member of the Polly Wayne Garden Club and the East Franklin Grange.
Martha enjoyed crocheting and crafting. She had crocheted many new born hats for local hospitals.
On May 27, 1955 she married Kenneth V. Tharp, who died April 16, 2009.
Surviving is a son, Jan (Debra) Tharp of Waynesburg, a step-son, John (Cheryl) Tharp of Kingwood, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Michelle (Neil) Shannon, Rebecca Tharp, and Michael (Adrienne) Tharp; five great grandchildren, Bryn Lahew, Beau Shannon, Xander Tharp, Bexley Tharp and Liam Tharp; a special cousin, Darlene Brock, who has resided with her for the past 10 years.
Friends were received on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, with Rev. Cristy Wise officiating. Interment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their love and care extended to Martha during her illness.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.