Mary Alice Fordyce Walls, 76, of Brave, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, in the Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born Wednesday, November 8, 1944, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Arly Fordyce and Agnes Prendergast Fordyce Yost.
Mrs. Walls was a member of the New Freeport Church of Christ. She worked for 23 years for her daughter-in-law at Outstanding Body Work, Inc. as a massage therapist. She also enjoyed doing massages in her home.
She is survived by her husband, Denzil M. Walls, whom she married July 11, 1995.
Also surviving are one daughter, Marilyn Kiger-Davis of Blacksville, W.Va.; one son, Richard L. (Jeannine) Kiger of Holbrook; one sister, Martha Meyer of Bethlehem, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Services were private with Pastor Monica Calvert-Ohler officiating. Burial was in Thomas Cemetery, Garrison. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.