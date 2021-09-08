Mary Ann Savage McVicker, 78, of Vestaburg, passed away, in her home, Thursday, June 17, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. She was born June 14, 1943, in Clarksville, a daughter of the late Samuel and Sophie Zankasi Savage of Clarksville, and widow of Charles "Ernie" McVicker. They shared 33 loving years together before his passing June 17, 2000.
After graduating from Bethlehem Center High School, Mary Ann was employed at the Pajama Factory in Waynesburg for many years. She was a nurse's aide at Adam's Personal Care Home. Many people will remember her as their housekeeper; Mary Ann worked for various families throughout the years.
She was a member of St. Michael's / St. Oliver Plunkett Church and attended faithfully. She was also a member of the Bethlehem Center Senior Center, from where she delivered meals on wheels, played bingo and loved spending time with her friends.
Summer time was her favorite when she could swim and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a caring, compassionate, lively and giving person. She also loved challenging her family to Scrabble and poker.
Surviving are one brother, Philip Savage (Laura) of Ohio; her four children, William "Billy" McVicker (Laura) of Rostraver, Samuel (Michele) McVicker of Grindstone, Robert "Rob" McVicker (Kelly) and Ronald "Ronnie" McVicker (Sara), both of Vestaburg; eight grandchildren, Kerri Christie, Allen Synder, Matthew McVicker (Shelby) of Fredericktown, Sam McVicker of Brownsville, Karlinn and Arleigh McVicker of Vestaburg, Michael McVicker (Tia) of Clarksville, and Samantha Jenkins (Steven) of Vestaburg; and seven great-grandchildren, Arron Walters, Noah McVicker, Bane, Vera and Ronan McVicker, and Oliver and Spencer Jenkins.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are her granddaughter, Maranda Marie Mcvicker; brothers Joseph and Samuel Savage; and sister Pauline Savage.
She was very close with her "extra" grandchildren, Michael and Tynan Noakes, Kerrigan and Avario Faieta, Sabrina Boehmer and Dominique Shaffer. Although not related by blood, she loved them just as much as the others.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 17, in the chapel of the Greene County Memorial Cemetery.
