Waynesburg
Mary E. "Libby" Herrington Cowell Maple, 87, of Waynesburg, died at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Respi Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Sunday, September 30, 1934, in Greene Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late John W. Herrington and Versa Pearl Nestor Herrington.
Mrs. Maple was a member of the Claughton Chapel United Methodist Church. She especially enjoyed watching Steelers football and the Pittsburgh Penguins as well as watching all sports. Mary enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
She worked for the Berkowitz Pajama Factory in Waynesburg as a seamstress for 12 years and then worked for the former Curry Home in Waynesburg in housekeeping for nine years.
Her husband, Lloyd B. Maple, whom she married January 30, 1981, died September 22, 1992.
Surviving are her beloved son and daughter-in-law, James A. and Billie Cowell Jr. of Waynesburg; one stepdaughter, Bonnie (Douglas) Strawser of Mt. Morris; four grandchildren, Jamie (Warren) Lucero, Alissa Marie (Chris) Mytar, Kim Sprandio, Jason Strawser; four great-grandchildren, Emma Lucero, Madison Elizabeth Lucero, Dylan Davis and Adaline Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the ladies at the Respi Center for all their love and care given to Mary over the years.
Deceased are two sisters, Freda Bierer and Irene Renner; four brothers, Delbert Herrington, Charles Herrington, Elmer Marquess and Shirl Herrington.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN & THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to Claughton Chapel United Methodist Church, 1552 Big Shannon Run Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.