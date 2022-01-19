Mary E. Tedrow, 59, of Waynesburg, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary was born on October 2, 1962, in Waynesburg, to the late parents, Charles and Gladys Wise Tedrow.
Mary is survived by brothers, Charles (Amy) Tedrow, of Jefferson, and Carl Tedrow, of Blacksville, W.Va.. In addition to her brothers, Mary is also survived by step-brother, Glenn (Jean) Wise, of Spraggs; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering will take place at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, Rogersville, 724-499-5181, at 11 a.m. on January 20, 2022.
A funeral service will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery the same day at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Greene Arc Inc., of Ruff Creek, 197 Dunn Station Road, Prosperity, PA 15329. Telephone 724-627-5511.
