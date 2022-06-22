Mary E. Wilson, 64, of Waynesburg, died Friday, June 10, 2022.
She was born May 8, 1958, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Donald W. and Shirley L. Cain King.
Mary was a certified nurse's aide at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg for many years, and she had also worked for several other area nursing homes. In addition, she had worked at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria and housekeeping areas.
She was a former member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461.
Surviving are a son, Kevin Wilson of Waynesburg; two sisters, Myrna Tharp and Donna Duvall, both of Waynesburg.
Arrangements and services are private and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
