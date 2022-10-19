Mary Elizabeth Dean, 64, of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 7:12 AM
Mary Elizabeth Dean, 64, of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 9, 1957 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Walter and Dolores Patterson Barnett.
Mrs. Dean worked at Chestnut Ridge Counseling before her retirement. She enjoyed attending flea markets and yard sales, spending time with her family and especially celebrating her favorite holiday, Christmas. In her free time, she liked going on cruises and going to the beach with her soul mate, Tony. Mrs. Dean's most cherished accomplishments were being a homemaker and raising her four beautiful children.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Anthony Dean; two sons, Carmen Anthony Renzi, Jr. of Monrovia, Md., Mikey Renzi of Morgantown, W.Va.; two daughters, Peggy Renzi (Bill) of Annapolis, Md., and Angela Renzi of Point Marion; eight grandchildren, Julyan, Jacquilynn, Brock, Makayla, Vivian, Cameron, Jace and Maverick; two brothers, Walter Barnett (Joyce) of Lemont Furnace, and Edwin Barnett (Sheila) of Smock; a brother-in-law, Bruce Hartwick of Carmichaels; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Galik (Pat) of Dunbar, and Kimmy Porterfield (Harry) of Connellsville; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and her loyal four-legged companion, Max.
Deceased is a sister, Kathy Hartwick.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Richard Schimansky officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Flenniken Public Library, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.