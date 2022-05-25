Mary Ellen Neel, 79, of Germantown, Md., formerly of Jefferson, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Rockville, Md.
She was born October 20, 1942, in Washington, a daughter of the late Harold "Dutch" and Ruby Newmyer Rhodes.
Mary Ellen was a graduate of Beth Center High School.
She worked as a deli manager with Safeway, IGA in Waynesburg.
Mary Ellen was formerly of Clarksville (Sandy Plains) and Jefferson areas.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Germantown.
On January 25, 1960, she married Earl B. Neel, who died June 14, 1993.
Surviving are five children, Earl (Debbie) Neel of Jefferson, Nancy (Tommy) Green of Selma, N.C., William (Coco) Neel of Germantown, Heather (Jeff) Ahlborn of Romansville, and Rachel (Kenny) Vaughn of Williamsport, Md.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lola (Rich) Bowers of Vestaburg.
Deceased are a sister, Dolores Mason; and three brothers, Harold Rhodes, Bob Rhodes and George Rhodes.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, May 24, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment followed in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
